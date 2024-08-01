UPDATE: Some snow and bitterly cold temperatures expected Saturday in mid-Missouri

While we’re expecting clear skies and cold temperatures on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday in mid-Missouri, look for snow on Saturday in Columbia and Jefferson City.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says mid-Missouri should see some snow on Saturday (November 26, 2024 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter)

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says at least some light snow is expected on Saturday, adding that it will be cold enough to accumulate. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Byrd tells 939 the Eagle that up to an inch of snow is expected. While timing will be tweaked over the next few days, Ms. Byrd says snow will likely begin Saturday morning into the afternoon and will cover the entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area. She also says temperatures will be at or below freezing on Saturday.

