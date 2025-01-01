UPDATE: Southern Boone R-1, Fulton and Mexico among mid-Missouri schools closed on Thursday

Roads and parking lots that are still ice-covered have prompted the Southern Boone R-1 school district in Ashland and numerous other mid-Missouri districts to cancel classes for Thursday.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Southern Boone R-1 superintendent Dr. Tim Roth has written a letter to district families, saying there are persistent hazardous road conditions on many lettered highways, rural roads and streets across Boone County. He says many of those roads remain ice-covered, making them unsafe for buses, student drivers and staff. Dr. Roth also says there are multiple sections of school parking lots that are still ice-covered, despite ongoing efforts to clear them. He also notes that ice fell first on Saturday evening before snow and notes we’ve had subfreezing temperatures since then. He emphasizes the safety of Southern Boone R-1 students and staff remains their highest priority.

Fulton Public Schools, Mexico Public Schools and Maries R-1 in Vienna are a few of the other numerous districts that have canceled for Thursday. The Jefferson City School District and Boonville R-1 schools will have a two-hour delayed start on Thursday morning.

