UPDATE: Storm-damaged Springfield getting help from Columbia Water and Light and Fulton

Columbia Water and Light and the city of Fulton have dispatched crews and equipment to storm-damaged Springfield, following Sunday’s severe thunderstorms.

Springfield City Utilities says about 5,000 customers remain without power this (Tuesday) morning, following Sunday’s storms. Springfield City Utilities and assisting utilities have worked throughout the night trying to restore power. There are more than 250 linemen and linewomen and support personnel in Springfield alone.

There are currently more than 250 linemen and linewomen and support personnel in storm-damaged Springfield (June 30, 2025 photo courtesy of Columbia Water and Light Facebook page)

Columbia Water and Light says they hope everyone in the community and all crews on the ground remain safe.

Missouri House Majority Leader Alex Riley (R-Springfield) praises the dedication of the utility crews, telling 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Missouri” that the storm was like a mini-hurricane. Leader Riley tells listeners that wind gusts of more than 100 miles per hour were reported Sunday in Battlefield, which is near Springfield.