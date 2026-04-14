UPDATE: Storms expected in Columbia and mid-Missouri tonight and Wednesday

The National Weather Service (NWS) says while mid-Missouri could see storms Tuesday night, the better chance of severe weather is Wednesday.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Lydia Jaja says no severe weather is expected this afternoon, adding that storms will be coming up from Kansas and Oklahoma. She says confidence is low that these storms will maintain their intensity as they move into mid-Missouri.

Jaja tells 939 the Eagle that the better chance of severe weather is Wednesday afternoon into the evening. She says the primary threat on Wednesday would be large hail and damaging winds.

Mid-Missouri is expected to see storms on both Tuesday and Wednesday (April 14, 2026 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis Twitter page)

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.