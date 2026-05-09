UPDATE: Suspect in chaotic weekend I-70 pursuit in mid-Missouri fired at law enforcement, Patrol says; suspect captured in Columbia

Criminal charges are pending against the St. Louis-area suspect accused of leading mid-Missouri law enforcement officers on Saturday morning’s chaotic multi-county pursuit down I-70.

Missouri state troopers say the driver of this vehicle fired several rounds at law enforcement officers during Saturday morning’s chaotic chase (May 9, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page)

The suspect, who eventually crashed in Columbia, also allegedly fired several rounds at authorities on I-70. Missouri state troopers say there were no injuries and that no vehicles were struck.

Missouri state troopers say the driver of this vehicle crashed in Columbia and that the driver was arrested

(May 9, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Twitter page)

Our news partner ABC-17 identifies the suspect as 31-year-old Clayton Wulf of Ellisville, which is a St. Louis suburb.

Troopers say Saturday morning’s incident started when Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies tried to stop the suspect for multiple traffic violations. He did not pull over and Wulf is also accused of swerving across multiple lanes on I-70 forcing drivers off the road, according to ABC-17. Wulf eventually crashed his truck near Columbia’s East St. Charles road and Lake of the Woods.