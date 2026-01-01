UPDATE: Suspects in Boonville casino robbery escaped with $1.3 Million; one captured and another still on run

Missouri state troopers say an employee at Boonville’s Isle of Capri casino is one of two suspects charged with Wednesday’s daring daytime robbery at the casino.

The Isle of Capri Casino and Hotel is located in mid-Missouri’s Boonville (photo courtesy of Isle of Capri website)

Court documents say 21-year-old casino employee Benjamin Michael-Dass Charles of Columbia and 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer of Normal Illinois escaped after the robbery with $1.3 million.

Charles was arrested while working at the casino on Thursday evening, while Vanleer is still on the run. Vanleer is described as black, about 6 feet one and weighing 280 pounds. Missouri state troopers describe Vanleer as armed and dangerous, saying he should not be approached.

Both suspects are charged with three felonies, including first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Bond for both suspects is set at $1.3 million cash-only.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol needs your assistance in locating 20-year-old Hollis Vanleer of Illinois. The Patrol considers him armed and dangerous (photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s two-page probable cause statement says the two masked suspects ran to the cashier cage at the casino, jumped over the counter and entered the main bank area. As they were trying to escape, a casino patron tackled Charles, who was allegedly carrying an AR-15 rifle. That caused the suspect’s headgear and sunglasses to be knocked off. Vanleer then allegedly struck the patron in the head and face numerous times, which allowed the two suspects time to escape the building. The court documents also say a receipt was found in the getaway vehicle that was found abandoned, and that receipt for the purchase was allegedly linked to Charles.

The court documents quote Charles as telling authorities that he planned the robbery for a month and that explosive devices were used as diversionary tactics just before the robbery.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC), the FBI, Boonville Police, Cooper County Sheriff’s deputies and ATF are still investigating. Anyone with information on the robbery at Isle of Capri should contact the Patrol at (573) 751-1000.