UPDATE: Three mid-Missouri counties remain under a high wind warning

Low visibility and blowing snow are causing issues for your morning commute Wednesday in mid-Missouri.

Mid-Missouri’s Boone, Audrain and Moniteau counties are under a high wind warning (March 5, 2025 graphic courtesy of NWS Kansas City Twitter page)

The entire 939 the Eagle mid-Missouri listening area is under a winter weather advisory through 9 am. Blowing snow is impacting your visibility.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that Boone, Audrain and Moniteau counties are also under a high wind warning. Gusts in Columbia and Mexico could reach 60 miles per hour.

Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plows have been treating roads since overnight.

