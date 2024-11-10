UPDATE: Three victims shot in downtown Columbia are in stable condition, CPD says

Columbia Police need your help in solving Sunday’s early-morning triple shooting that happened in the 900 block of East Broadway.

Columbia Police encourage anyone with information on Sunday’s early-morning triple shooting downtown to call Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (November 10, 2024 photo courtesy of CPD’s Facebook page)

No arrests have been made, and there’s no word on a possible motive. CPD investigators say the incident happened at about 2:45 am on Sunday, and that the three shooting victims are currently hospitalized in stable condition.

Columbia Police have posted details about the triple shooting on their Facebook page. They say that when officers arrived, they found one adult male and one adult female victim with gunshots wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. CPD then learned that a third adult male victim was shot and was transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle.

CPD investigators say shell casings were found at the scene, and our news partner KMIZ’s Marie Moyer saw evidence markers on the ground along with ten more evidence markers in front of the WinginOut restaurant on East Broadway.

939 the Eagle News has reached out to Columbia Police for additional information and will update this story, when we hear back. Columbia Police urge anyone with information on the triple shooting to call Columbia Crimestoppers at (573) 875-TIPS. Your identity will be protected.