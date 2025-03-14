UPDATE: Tornadoes and large hail possible this afternoon and evening in mid-Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis is warning about potential severe weather in mid-Missouri on Friday, including the possibility of tornadoes.

Tornadoes and 70 mile per hour winds are possible today across mid-Missouri (March 14, 2025 graphic courtesy of National Weather Service St. Louis office)

The NWS St. Louis office says a few strong tornadoes are possible today, along with 70 mile-per-hour winds and large hail. Mid-Missouri is currently under a red flag warning and a wind advisory.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Fuchs tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia, Jefferson City, Ashland and Fulton could see severe weather today between 4-7 pm. He’s urging you to have multiple ways of receiving warnings. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher notes mid-Missouri is on a level 4 out of 5 for possible severe weather.

