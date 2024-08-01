UPDATE: Trader Joe’s expected to open in Columbia in the next year

The popular grocery store chain Trader Joe’s is coming to Columbia, but it’s unclear exactly when it will open.

The grocery store chain Trader Joe’s was founded in 1967 and its first store was this one in Pasadena, California (photo courtesy of Trader Joe’s website)

The California-based chain best known for its wide selection of foods and for its produce, dairy and cheese items as well as affordable prices tells 939 the Eagle’s Mike Murphy that it will open a store in Columbia. Mr. Murphy publishes Comobuz, which broke the story.

Mike reports Trader Joe’s plans to open a location in the Shoppes at Stadium, which has stores like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Men’s Warehouse. While we don’t have an exact date, Trader Joe’s is expected to open within the next year. Trader Joe’s spokeswoman, Nakia Rohde, tells Comobuz that the company will locate a store in Columbia, but she declined to confirm a specific location or timeframe.

Columbia-area residents currently have to travel to the St. Louis suburbs of Chesterfield or Brentwood to shop at Trader Joe’s.

The company was founded in 1967 in Pasadena, California. Its website says Trader Joe’s is “committed to providing our customers outstanding value in the form of the best quality products at the best everyday prices.”