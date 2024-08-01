UPDATE: Trial in 40-year-old Columbia attempted murder delayed until late October

UPDATE: Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs has approved a request from Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney Susan Boresi to delay the trial until October 29. The defense objected to the request.

Boone County prosecutors are requesting what they call a short continuance in the upcoming trial of a former Columbia man charged with the brutal 1984 rape and attempted murder of a woman who was kidnapped while walking to work.

61-year-old James Frederick Wilson remains jailed without bond in Boone County (mug shot courtesy of the Boone County Sheriff’s Department website)

61-year-old James Frederick Wilson has been jailed without bond since 2022, when he was captured at his North Carolina home.

He’s charged in Boone County with forcible rape and first degree assault. Graphic court documents say the 1984 victim was abducted near Wilkes and Providence and was driven to northeast Columbia’s Wellington drive, where she was raped twice. Court documents say Wilson then used his pocket knife to slash the victim’s throat, causing major damage to her trachea and vocal cords.

Wilson’s trial is scheduled to begin on October 1, and his pretrial conference is this (Monday) morning before Boone County Circuit Judge Brouck Jacobs. Boone County assistant prosecutor Susan Boresi has two motions that will be heard today. Prosecutor Boresi tells 939 the Eagle that she has a motion to endorse a few witnesses, and a motion for a “short continuance of the trial date.” Judge Jacobs will hear those motions.