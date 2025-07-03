UPDATE: Troopers say inattention is a main reason for crashes in I-70 work zone between Columbia/Kingdom City

939 the Eagle’s Facebook page continues to be inundated with complaints from listeners about speeding and drivers on phones in the busy I-70 work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to urge motorists to slow down in the 20-mile work zone stretch of I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. MoDOT crews are involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between the two cities (2025 photo courtesy of MoDOT’s Flickr page)

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lieutenant Kyle Green tells 939 the Eagle that the main reason for the numerous crashes in that I-70 work zone are inattention, following too closely and unsafe lane changes. He also says radar trailers placed at the work zone’s entrances make motorists aware of their speed and routine patrols through the work zone.

Two Wellsville motorists in this vehicle suffered minor injuries after it overturned on busy I-70 east of Columbia at the 136 mile marker (July 3, 2025 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

Missouri state troopers continue to urge you to slow down in that work zone. MoDOT crews are involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. 939 the Eagle listener Debbie Linsenbardt of Columbia says tractor trailers are the biggest offenders of speeding in this work zone. She and many of our listeners want to see more enforcement of the speed limit by the Highway Patrol. 939 the Eagle listener Randy Winterhalter of Hallsville is another listener complaining about speeding on our Facebook page. Mr. Winterhalter says the speed limit should be enforced, saying it’s there for a reason. He wants to see more tickets issued.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) also urges you to slow down in the busy I-70 work zone between Columbia and Kingdom City, noting there have been numerous crashes and close calls.