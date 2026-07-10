UPDATE: Tropical storm alerts in effect along Gulf Coast for Bertha; Missouri Task Force One members heading for San Antonio

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members stationed in Texas for flooding operations along the Rio Grande are leaving south Texas Wednesday morning for San Antonio, as they prepare to support ongoing preparedness efforts as Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf of Mexico.
45 MO-TF1 members are expected to arrive in the San Antonio area Wednesday afternoon.
The Weather Channel reports Bertha is brushing the Gulf Coast with rain, winds and some coastal flooding. Tropical storm alerts are in effect.