UPDATE: Tropical storm alerts in effect along Gulf Coast for Bertha; Missouri Task Force One members heading for San Antonio

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) members stationed in Texas for flooding operations along the Rio Grande are leaving south Texas Wednesday morning for San Antonio, as they prepare to support ongoing preparedness efforts as Tropical Storm Bertha moves across the Gulf of Mexico.

About 45 members of Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) have been in Texas since Friday (July 2026 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman Ryan Benedict)

45 MO-TF1 members are expected to arrive in the San Antonio area Wednesday afternoon.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) has been supporting operations along the Rio Grande in Texas (July 2026 photo courtesy of Boone County Fire Protection District Facebook page)

The Weather Channel reports Bertha is brushing the Gulf Coast with rain, winds and some coastal flooding. Tropical storm alerts are in effect.