UPDATE: Two Callaway County deputies shot on I-70, near Kingdom City

The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirms westbound I-70 near Kingdom City is still closed this morning, after “a law enforcement issue” this morning at the 139-mile marker.

The scene on westbound I-70 near Kingdom City remains very active. This photo was taken by Y-107 listener Paul Drake of Portland, Missouri (October 14, 2024 photo courtesy of Mr. Drake)

Our news partner Jaszmin Halliburton, who has been on-scene all morning in Callaway County, reports two Callaway County deputies have been shot by a suspect and that the suspect has been killed. The two deputies are currently hospitalized. The Sheriff’s Department tells Jaszmin that a deputy pulled over a 37-year-old motorist from Texas who was alone in the vehicle. The deputies notified Joint Communications that the driver had multiple felony warrants from out-of-state, and another deputy arrived. Authorities say both deputies were fired upon and were taken to a hospital.

KMIZ is reporting one deputy is in serious condition and one is in stable condition.

939 the Eagle News just spoke to a Highway Patrol dispatcher in Jefferson City, who says westbound I-70 at the 139-mile marker remains closed at this hour. Westbound traffic is being rerouted at the 144 mile marker.