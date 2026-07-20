UPDATE: Union Pacific makes location change for Tuesday’s Big Boy visit to California, Missouri

Big crowds are expected Tuesday morning in mid-Missouri’s California, as residents and train enthusiasts try to catch a glimpse of the world’s largest operating steam locomotive.

Union Pacific’s famous Big Boy in Jefferson City, Missouri on Monday (July 20, 2026 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Jeff Haldiman)

Union Pacific’s famous Big Boy is doing a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. Big Boy is staying in Jefferson City overnight and is scheduled to arrive in California Missouri for the whistle stop at 10 am Tuesday. Union Pacific says the location has changed now to the Oak Street crossing. Union Pacific is URGING you to stay back 25 feet. Big Boy will depart for Kansas City at 10:15 Tuesday morning.

California Missouri is a blue-collar town known for the railroad that runs through town. It has about 4,500 residents and is 20 miles west of Jefferson City.