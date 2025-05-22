UPDATE: United Airlines to resume flights at Columbia Regional Airport in September

You’ll soon be able to take a direct flight again from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Denver.

Columbia/Boone County area business leaders and elected officials attended Thursday’s announcement at COU (May 22, 2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook page)

United Airlines announced Thursday that they will start providing a daily flight to Denver and two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare starting September 25. United offered flights from COU to both destinations before suspending service during COVID.

UM System president Dr. Mun Choi, left, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and COU manager Michael Parks spoke at Thursday’s announcement (May 22, 2025 photo courtesy of city of Columbia Facebook page)

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says the Denver flight is made possible by a $1-million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant involves the restoration or reinstatement of air service to Denver. All United flights will offer first-class and the aircraft has been upgraded with improved Wi-Fi and increased on-board bag storage.

Columbia-area business leaders have said that COU passengers want to see flights restored to Denver. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says quick and convenient air travel is essential to helping Mizzou welcome students, faculty, staff and industry partners to the area.

United will join American Airlines at COU: American currently offers daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and to Dallas-Fort Worth.