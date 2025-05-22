UPDATE: United Airlines to resume flights at Columbia Regional Airport in September

You’ll soon be able to take a direct flight again from Columbia Regional Airport (COU) to Denver.
United Airlines announced Thursday that they will start providing a daily flight to Denver and two daily flights to Chicago O’Hare starting September 25. United offered flights from COU to both destinations before suspending service during COVID.
Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood says the Denver flight is made possible by a $1-million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant involves the restoration or reinstatement of air service to Denver. All United flights will offer first-class and the aircraft has been upgraded with improved Wi-Fi and increased on-board bag storage.
Columbia-area business leaders have said that COU passengers want to see flights restored to Denver. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi says quick and convenient air travel is essential to helping Mizzou welcome students, faculty, staff and industry partners to the area.
United will join American Airlines at COU: American currently offers daily flights to Chicago O’Hare and to Dallas-Fort Worth.