UPDATE: Wanted mid-Missouri parolee has history of assaulting law enforcement, Callaway County sheriff says

A parolee with ties to Hallsville who has been in and out of Missouri prisons since 2007 has been identified by the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department as its current most wanted fugitive.

The Missouri Department of Corrections, the Callaway County Sheriff’s Department and several law enforcement agencies in southern Missouri are searching for 40-year-old Gary “Bodie” Moore. The Callaway County Sheriff’s office describes Moore as dangerous and says he has a history of fleeing and assaulting law enforcement.

The Missouri Department of Corrections and numerous law enforcement agencies need your help in capturing wanted parolee Gary Moore (2024 mug shot courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections website)

Missouri’s Probation and Parole Board paroled Moore in March, and he now has numerous active felony warrants. Callaway County Sheriff Darryl Maylee tells 939 the Eagle that Gary “Bodie” Moore is originally from rural Callaway County. Zimmer sister station KWTO in Springfield reports Moore eluded police officers this week in Hollister, near Branson.

Anyone who has seen Moore is urged to call 911 or the Callaway County Sheriff’s department: deputies emphasize that Moore should NOT be approached.