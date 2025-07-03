UPDATE: Wellsville residents sustain minor injuries, after their vehicle overturns in I-70 work zone near Columbia

Missouri state troopers say the two Wellsville motorists injured Thursday afternoon when their vehicle overturned in the I-70 construction zone east of Columbia sustained minor injuries.

Two Wellsville motorists in this vehicle suffered minor injuries after it overturned Thursday afternoon on busy I-70 east of Columbia at the 136 mile marker (July 3, 2025 photo courtesy of the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook page)

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the 78-year-old driver’s vehicle struck the impact attenuator in the work zone. An impact attenuator is essentially a crash cushion. The Patrol’s crash report says the vehicle became airborne after hitting the attenuator and overturned, blocking the right lane on eastbound I-70. The two motorists, who are from Wellsville in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County, were transported by ambulance to Boone Hospital with minor injuries. Both were wearing their seat belts, according to the Patrol’s report.

The Boone County Fire Protection District says multiple 911 callers reported the overturned vehicle at about 2:15 pm on Thursday. The crash happened at the 136-mile marker, and volunteers from the Millersburg Fire Protection District also responded with an engine and firefighters.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been urging motorists to slow down in the 20-mile work zone stretch of I-70 between Columbia and Kingdom City. MoDOT crews are involved in a $405-million project to rebuild and expand I-70 between the two cities.