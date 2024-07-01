UPDATE: West-central Missouri GOP Congressman Alford re-elected

A west-central Missouri congressman who represents part of Columbia along with Centralia and Hallsville on Capitol Hill has won re-election to a second term.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) speaks in his Washington office on July 5, 2024 (file photo courtesy of Congressman Alford’s Facebook page)

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Raymore) is leading by more than 140,000 votes, which is more than 70 percent of the vote. 315 of the district’s 348 precincts are in. Congressman Alford beats Democrat Jeanette Cass in the race.

Congressman Alford, a former television news anchor in Kansas City, is also praising the election of Mike Kehoe (R) as Missouri’s governor. Congressman Alford says Governor-Elect Kehoe will work to secure the border and will secure our economy.