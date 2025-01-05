UPDATE: Winter storm forces most mid-Missouri schools to cancel classes for Monday

The winter storm that’s brought snow, sleet and ice to mid-Missouri has forced virtually all school districts in the region to cancel classes for Monday.

A Columbia snow plow driver plows on Scott Boulevard on January 5, 2025 (photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), the Jefferson City School District, Southern Boone R-1 in Ashland, Maries R-1 in Vienna and Iberia R-5 are just a few of the numerous districts that have canceled classes. Central Methodist locations, Westminster College in Fulton and William Woods University are also closed on Monday.

CPS, which is mid-Missouri’s largest school district with about 19,000 students, will have alternative methods of instruction (AMI) on Monday. CPS says AMI’s aim is not to create huge burdens beyond the expectations of any tradition snow day. CPS students are encouraged to do things like being kind to their family members, friends or neighbors. They can also review notes from classes or read a book or practice their instrument if they take music or band.

You can find the full school cancellation list here.