Veteran Missouri lawmaker Mayhew calls for special session on data centers

One of the Missouri House’s senior members is asking Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe (R) to call a special legislative session on large-scale data centers.

Missouri House Government Efficiency Committee vice chairman Don Mayhew’s (R-Crocker) letter has been signed by at least 15 of his House colleagues, including State Rep. Kent Haden (R-Mexico), who represents part of mid-Missouri’s Callaway County, where the data center issue has come up.

Representative Mayhew and his colleagues say residents across Missouri are worried about the strain that data centers place on electrical infrastructure, water resources, local roads and quality of life.

State Rep. Don Mayhew (R-Crocker) on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on February 17, 2026 (file photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Mayhew also notes these concerns are not limited to any one county or region.

What’s next: Representative Mayhew and his legislative colleagues sent their letter on Tuesday. Governor Kehoe will decide whether to call a special session.