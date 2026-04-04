Veteran state lawmaker from northern Missouri says Milan needs a new hospital

A veteran lawmaker from northern Missouri hopes to obtain $4-million to $8-million in state funding for a new hospital in the rural town of Milan.

Veteran State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown) speaks on the Missouri House floor in Jefferson City on April 13, 2026 (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) was built in 1953, and veteran State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown) says it continues to cost millions of dollars to help it meet new required standards. Representative Busick tells 939 the Eagle that if they can’t build a new hospital soon, required electrical updates will cost a couple of million dollars more.

Rep. Busick, who serves on the Missouri House Agriculture Committee, faces an uphill effort. That’s because Governor Kehoe’s proposed budget did not include money for a new hospital in Milan. Rep. Busick is focusing on the issue in the final few weeks of the 2026 legislative session.