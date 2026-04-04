Veteran state lawmaker from northern Missouri says Milan needs a new hospital

A veteran lawmaker from northern Missouri hopes to obtain $4-million to $8-million in state funding for a new hospital in the rural town of Milan.
Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) was built in 1953, and veteran State Rep. Danny Busick (R-Newtown) says it continues to cost millions of dollars to help it meet new required standards. Representative Busick tells 939 the Eagle that if they can’t build a new hospital soon, required electrical updates will cost a couple of million dollars more.
Rep. Busick, who serves on the Missouri House Agriculture Committee, faces an uphill effort. That’s because Governor Kehoe’s proposed budget did not include money for a new hospital in Milan. Rep. Busick is focusing on the issue in the final few weeks of the 2026 legislative session.