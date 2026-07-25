Weekend I-70 tractor trailer rollover crash near Kingdom City seriously injures one

Missouri state troopers say a passenger in a tractor trailer that overturned Saturday morning on westbound I-70 near Kingdom City suffers serious injuries.

The crash happened just before noon on Saturday at I-70’s 148 mile marker, just east of Kingdom City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says the incident happened when the tractor trailer went off I-70, struck a jersey barrier and a median barrier and then overturned. Westbound I-70 was closed for about 90 minutes after the crash.

Missouri state troopers say an occupant in this tractor trailer suffered serious injuries in Saturday’s crash on I-70, just east of Kingdom City (July 25, 2026 photo courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol Twitter)

The truck driver, who is from the state of California, was not injured.