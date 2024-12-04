Weekend Jefferson City house explosion remains under investigation

A possible natural gas leak is being investigated as a possible cause for this weekend’s house explosion on Jefferson City’s St. Louis road.

Jefferson City firefighters say there were six people inside the house when it exploded (November 30, 2024 photo courtesy of Jefferson City spokeswoman Molly Bryan)

The explosion injured six occupants inside, destroying the house and damaging nearby homes. Our news partner KMIZ reports while a possible natural gas leak is being investigated, the official cause has not been determined.

The Jefferson City fire and police departments and the Missouri state fire marshal’s office are conducting a joint investigation into the explosion. Mayor Ron Fitzwater told 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” this week that the police and fire departments are waiting for a report from the state fire marshal’s office.

ABC-17’s Marie Moyer from our news partner KMIZ reports damage to the home is estimated to be about $197,000. Authorities have said that rescue operations were especially challenging due to extensive structural collapse and significant debris. They note the fire department’s special operations rescue team (SORT) had to tunnel through layers of debris to reach the final occupant.