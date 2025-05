What will it take to get the Chiefs to move to Kansas?

Should the Chiefs pack up their operation and move the team to Kansas City Kansas? Business leaders and politicians are trying to attract the NFL team with promises of a new stadium and tax breaks. The Show – Me Institute’s Patrick Tuohey says remember what happened when Stan Kroenke moved the Rams back to Los Angeles …

Now St. Louis officials want to spend millions of tax dollars to renovate the Dome that only houses a minor league football team.