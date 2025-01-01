Will a new convention center in Como steal business from JCMO?

Jefferson City has long pushed for a dedicated conference center. And now that the project is underway they may face a challenge from a Columbia developer. A conference center and hotels would anchor a large new commercial and residential development across the highway from Menards and Bass Pro Shops. The city council approved zoning changes and land use plans at its meeting Monday. Raman Puri told the city council that his company The Puri Group of Enterprises was not seeking any public funds for the project.