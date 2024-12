Some Missouri governors have spent most of their term living week in and week out in the Mansion, others haven’t. Governor – Elect Mike Kehoe has long lived in Jefferson City … Kehoe says he’ll split time between his Jefferson City home, his farm and the Mansion.

Kehoe says his first order of business is pushing ahead a strong anti – crime bill as soon as lawmakers return next month.

Kehoe co-hosted the KWOS Saturday Christmas Show from Steele’s Fine Custom Meats.