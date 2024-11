You’re already hearing from some Missouri lawmakers who want Constitutional Amendment 3 off the books. Voters backed the measure allowing legal abortions to return to the state. Jefferson City State Rep. Dave Griffith is sure they’ll discuss the issue at their upcoming Winter Caucus …

Griffith adds he’s working to have about a dozen bills ready to go when legislation can be pre-filed on December 2nd, including one that targets scammers who go after veterans.