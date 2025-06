Will ‘The Auctioneer’ head up the IRS?

THE U-S SENATE FINANCE COMMITTEE IS SCHEDULED TO VOTE THIS MORNING ON FORMER SOUTHWEST MISSOURI CONGRESSMAN AND OUR SISTER STATION’S K-W-T-O RADIO HOST BILLY LONG’S NOMINATION TO BE I-R-S COMMISSIONER. LONG TESTIFIED IN FRONT OF THE COMMITTEE ON MAY 20TH. LONG WAS PICKED BY PRESIDENT TRUMP BACK IN DECEMBER TO LEAD THE I-R-S.