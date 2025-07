Will your JCMO commute challenges ever end?

Get ready for the next round of confusing traffic tie ups and detours in Jefferson City. Crews will shut down several on and off ramps as part of the Highway – 54 / Missouri Blvd project beginning next Tuesday. The westbound 54 off ramp to Missouri Blvd, the eastbound 50 ramp to 54 and the Missouri Blvd ramp to eastbound Highway – 50 will close. Traffic through the work zones has been especially bad as traffic to the Lake has created long jams.