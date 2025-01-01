Winter storm forcing most mid-Missouri schools to close or go virtual on Wednesday

Numerous schools and school districts across mid-Missouri are closed on Wednesday or are going virtual due to the winter storm heading for the region.

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school (2021 file photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

Columbia Public Schools (CPS), which is mid-Missouri’s largest district with about 19,000 students, is not in session on Wednesday. CPS will have alternative methods of instruction (AMI) instead. CPS cites the amount of projected snowfall, emphasizing that safety is their top priority. Inclement weather AMI focuses on review and study of material already taught, and computers are not required. Fast-growing Southern Boone R-1 will also not have in-seat instruction and is doing AMI instead.

The Southern Boone middle school is in Ashland (January 16, 2024 file photo courtesy of Southern Boone R-1 spokesman Matt Sharp)

Numerous other mid-Missouri schools are closed on Wednesday. They include the Jefferson City school district, Calvary Lutheran high school in Jefferson City, Fr. Tolton and Our Lady of Lourdes in Columbia, Hallsville R-IV schools, Fulton Public Schools, Moberly Public Schools and New Franklin R-1.

You can see the full list of mid-Missouri school closings and AMI days here.