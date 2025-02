Today’s the final day of the 19th annual two-day Missouri Credit Union Miracles for Kids radiothon, benefiting the kids and families at MU Health Care’s Children’s hospital. The hospital is mid-Missouri’s only facility that offers urgent transport services, child life and music therapy and neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.

