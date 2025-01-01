You can ride a Go COMO bus shuttle to tonight’s Mizzou game in Columbia for free

Mizzou football fans are being encouraged to arrive early for Thursday evening’s season opener at Faurot against Central Arkansas. You’ll be able to ride a free Go COMO shuttle bus to and from the game for free.

A GoCOMO bus operates near Columbia’s Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive roundabout in August 2024 (file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Mizzou plays Central Arkansas at 6:30 tonight at Faurot. Mizzou officials say the $250-million Memorial Stadium Centennial project construction will impact pedestrian flow and gate entry. They also remind you that Memorial Stadium is a cashless venue. Credit cards are the only form of payment accepted at concession stands.

A GoCOMO bus operates near Columbia’s Faurot Field on September 8, 2023 (file photo courtesy of Columbia Public Works spokesman John Ogan)

Gates open this afternoon at 4:30 and will open two hours before kickoff throughout the season.

While parking will be difficult, you can ride free shuttles tonight and all season on Columbia’s Go COMO. You can park your vehicle for free at the 8th and Walnut garage or the Fifth and Walnut garage. Go COMO service begins at 4 pm and will run every ten minutes, traffic permitting. The final bus departs downtown for Faurot at 6:15 and return service back to downtown begins at the end of the third quarter from the Tiger Avenue and Hospital drive roundabout.

The last departure will be about 30 minutes after the game ends tonight.