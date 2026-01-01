You have to figure they pay close attention to giving out refunds at the Big Box Store

By John Marsh

‘Sneaky – sneaky’ at the Big Box store. A woman who worked at Jefferson City’s Sams Club is charged with stealing almost $3000 from the store. Published reports say Samantha Gates of Barnett is accused of taking over $2600 by scamming customer accounts. Investigators claim Gates would do a transaction with the customer and leave the account open. She then allegedly would process a return on items and pocket the cash.