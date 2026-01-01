You’ll see a packed ballot in Cole County

By John Marsh

You’ll pick the Republican candidate for the 5th District Missouri congressman. 6 – candidates are on the GOP ballot, including presumed front – runners Taylor Burks and Ric Brattin.

The 6th District State Senate seat has six candidates on the GOP primary ballot. Jake Vogel, Rudy Veit and Ike Skelton and three others.

Former Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin is running in the 59th District State House seat primary. She meets Vic Rackers and Glenn Ryanolds.

Three candidates are running in the State House 60th – District primary. Scott Spencer, Kyerra Johnson and Shane Kampeter.

Former State Senator Mike Bernskoetter meets Paul Dupuis in the Cole County Presiding Commissioner primary.

Cole Judge Cotton Walker faces a challenge from Jeff Suddy.

Jefferson City Proposition 1 seeks a ten year renewal of the one – half cent sales tax for capital improvements.

Several statewide amendments are on your ballot… including Amendment – 5 that would end the state income tax and Amendment – 4 that would change how the Missouri Constitution is amended.