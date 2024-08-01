Zimmer Radio has full schedule of playoff high school football tonight

It’s playoff time in mid-Missouri for high school football. Zimmer Radio has a full schedule for you to enjoy tonight, and remember to bring your headphones to the games:

** The Hickman Kewpies are hosting Francis Howell Central tonight in class 6 quarterfinal action. You can hear the action on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 100.5), with sports director Andy Humphrey on the call. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30, with kickoff at 7 pm. The Kewpies haven’t won a playoff game since 2013.

** Rivals South Callaway and North Callaway battle tonight for not just the Callaway Cup, but in a playoff game. These two teams met in the season opener in late August, and North Callaway won. You can hear tonight’s action in Kingdom City on Zimmer sister station the Big 900 KFAL, with Steve Mallinkrout on the call. The North Callaway Thunderbirds are 8-1, while South Callaway is 6-3.

** Capital City hosts Sedalia Smith-Cotton tonight in Jefferson City. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly has the call on Zimmer sister station Newsradio 950 KWOS, with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 pm. Kickoff is at 7.