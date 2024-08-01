Zimmer Radio to broadcast three mid-Missouri high school football playoff games tonight

Mid-Missouri high school football playoff action continues Friday night, and Zimmer Radio will bring you live coverage of three games:

** Capital City is hosting a playoff football game tonight in Jefferson City, as Lebanon comes to town. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Steve Duncan will have the call on Zimmer sister station Newsradio 950 KWOS, with the broadcast starting at 6:30 pm. Kickoff is set for 7.

** The Columbia Rock Bridge Bruins will host St. Dominic in Class 6 district 4 semifinal action tonight. Matt Perkins’ Bruins red-hot Bruins are 8-1 and have won eight straight, since they lost the season opener in triple overtime to Park Hill 46-45. The Bruins are led by senior quarterback Brady Davidson, who has committed to Northern Illinois. Sports director Andy Humphrey has tonight’s call on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 100.5), and kickoff is set for 7. Pregame coverage starts at 6:30.

** South Callaway travels to western Missouri’s Lafayette County for playoff football tonight. South Callaway is coming off its playoff win and Callaway Cup victory over North Callaway. Steve Mallinkroudt has tonight’s call on Zimmer sister station the Big 900 KFAL. Kickoff is set for 7 pm, with pregame starting at 6:30.

There’s another big playoff football game tonight in Columbia, in the class 2 district three semifinals. The 7-3 Centralia Panthers will travel from the Anchor City to battle Fr. Tolton in playoff football. Fr. Tolton is 8-2. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock.