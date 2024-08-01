Zimmer Radio to broadcast two mid-Missouri high school football district title games tonight

Tonight is a big night for numerous mid-Missouri high school football teams who will play for district championships:

Columbia’s Rock Bridge high school (2021 file photo courtesy of CPS’ Michelle Baumstark)

** Matt Perkins’ 9-1 Rock Bridge Bruins will make the trip down I-70 to eastern Missouri’s Lincoln County to battle Troy-Buchanan in tonight’s class 6 district championship game. The Bruins have won nine straight, including last Friday’s 35-14 victory over St. Dominic 35-14 in district semifinal action. The Bruins haven’t lost since the August season opener, when they fell 46-45 to Park Hill in triple overtime. Troy-Buchanan is undefeated. Rock Bridge is led by senior standout quarterback Brady Davidson, who has committed to Northern Illinois. An article in the “Columbia Missourian” outlines Brady Davidson’s work ethic and notes his father is former Mizzou long snapper Ben Davidson. Tonight’s game will kick off at 7 in Troy, and you can hear the game on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 100.5), with sports director Andy Humphrey and Brendan Schaeffer on the call. Pregame coverage on KTGR begins at 6:30 pm.

** The Fr. Tolton Trailblazers are aiming for a second straight district championship, when they battle top-seeded Lafayette County in tonight’s district title game in Higginsville. Fr. Tolton beat Centralia 37-20 in last week’s semifinals. Michael Egnew’s Trailblazers are 9-2, and the Lafayette County Huskers are 9-1. Kickoff is set for 7 o’clock tonight in Higginsville.

** The Helias Crusaders are playing for a district championship tonight at home. They’ll host Lebanon at Ray Hentges Stadium. The Crusaders beat Camdenton 45-17 in last week’s semifinals. You can listen to tonight’s Helias-Lebanon district title game on Zimmer sister station Newsradio 950 KWOS. Hall of Famer Kevin Kelly and Tom Kremer have the call. Kickoff is at 7.

Other district championship games tonight include:

** Boonville battles Blair Oaks in Wardsville. Ted Lepage aims for his fifth state championship at Blair Oaks. The Falcons are led by quarterback Tyler Bax, who has accounted for 39 touchdowns this season. Kickoff is at 7 in Wardsville.

** Hallsville battles Moberly in the Magic City.

** Harrisburg makes the trip north to face Westran in Huntsville.

** Salisbury travels to Tipton to battle the Tipton Cardinals.