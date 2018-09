Check the furnace and the space heaters before you use them

Are you of those folks who plugs in the space heater so you don’t have to crank up the furnace on these first cold nights? Jefferson City Fire Division Chief Jason Turner has some warnings. he says make sure they’re kept away from curtains ..

Turner adds to check older space heaters for frayed cords. He also says now is the time to have a professional check out your furnace before the really cold weather arrives.