Meningitis confirmed in one area school

Students and parents are being cautioned about a suspected case of meningitis that has shown up in one middle school. The letter went out this week about a case of the disease that’s been confirmed in the Morgan County R – two Middle School in Versailles. The letter targets members of the football team, those students who elect not to be vaccinated and even students who’ve had strep. The Morgan County Health Department says the case of viral meningitis is not as severe as bacterial meningitis which can be life threatening.