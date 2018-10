A Mid – Missouri man is accused of trying to run over a utility vehicle with two people inside. Moniteau County deputies say they spotted 35 – year old Timothy Hancock chasing the UTV with his pickup on a gravel road near Fortuna Sunday. They say it looked like he was trying to run them over. The victims were Hancock’s girlfriend and her son. He’s accused of threatening a deputy as he was arrested. Hancock faces assault and child endangerment charges.