There’s now a lawsuit filed in connection with a partial building collapse here in Jefferson City. The owner of the building at 200 – East High is suing his next door neighbor. Andy Neidert’s suit says he wasn’t responsible for maintaining the wall between his building and the adjacent structure at 202 East High. Lawyers cite a property agreement dating back to the late 1800’s. Both buildings are in danger of collapsing. If action isn’t taken the city could order the buildings torn down.