Troopers have a long weekend ahead of them

(MissouriNet) — Missouri state troopers are urging you to put your phone down, follow all traffic laws and to stay sober as you drive throughout the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Captain John Hotz (pronounced like Hots) tells Missourinet troopers are participating in Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for crash awareness and reduction effort:

Captain Hotz reminds you to make sure your vehicle is in good condition before your Thanksgiving trip, and to be well rested before driving. Troopers encourage you to call star-55 on your cell phone if you see criminal activity on the highway or experience an emergency.