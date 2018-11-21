Columbia now needs a City Manager

Columbia City Manager Mike Matthes resigned at 5 p.m.

“It has been a pleasure to work with City staff and community members. We’ve accomplished many great things and I hope you all will continue to work hard to achieve the goals of the City and the community,” Matthes said.

Deputy City Manager John Glascock will serve as acting city manager until Council decides on an interim appointment, per city policy.

A special session of the city council will be held on at noon at city hall to consider a mutual severance agreement and take any other additional action needed to move forward.

“On behalf of the City Council, I want to thank Mike Matthes for his service as the city manager of Columbia,” Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said. “His work helped improve the odds of success for everyone by creating an economy with family-supporting jobs and strengthening our community so all individuals can thrive.”

Matthes became the city manager on , 2011.