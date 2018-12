12-11-2018

A large crowd hears plans for MU Health Care to buy SSM St Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City. Last night, MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright got an earful from community members who are not happy about the sale of the hospital that’s been in Jefferson City for over 100 – years. They expressed concerns about outsourced doctors and higher prices for services. MU and St. Marys announced the potential sale this summer.