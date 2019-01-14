Mid-Missouri’s snow breaks records in many places

01-14-2019

Mid-Missouri is still recovering from record-setting snow. About 17 inches fell at Columbia Regional Airport from Friday afternoon through yesterday (sun). That’s the third-highest total ever. Sanborn Field on the Mizzou campus recorded more than 20 inches, which is the highest total in the area according to the National Weather Service. The highway patrol worked hundreds of crashes in mid-Missouri, but no reported deaths. More than nine thousand customers lost power in the city of Columbia alone at one point, but the lights are mostly back on now. Most local schools have canceled classes today (mon), including Jefferson City Public. State and city crews have extra plows out today (mon), still trying to clear the streets.