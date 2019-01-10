Old Man Winter has his sights set on Mid-Missouri

Expect a lot of snow in mid-Missouri to wrap up the work week.

A winter storm watch takes effect from Friday afternoon through Saturday night. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service says it looks like we could get 5-7″ of snow.

“There could be some areas, especially Columbia southward towards Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks where we could see some sleet mix in as well. There’s a little bit less certainty about that,” Glass says.

Glass says to plan for tough travel conditions once the snow starts, probably Friday afternoon or evening.

“Untreated roads are going to get slippery, and certainly the evening rush hour in the Columbia and Jeff City areas on Friday are going to be impacted.”