Delay in DeBrodie case trial

03-26-2019

One of the main suspects in the Carl DeBrodie case will not face the jury this week. Anthony Flores had his case pushed back at least 90 days yesterday (mon) in Callaway County court, due to a.quote.pending federal matter. Flores is one of two people accused of involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the DeBrodie case. The Fulton man with special needs was found encased in concrete in a storage unit in 2017. Mary Paulo’s state trial on similar charges was put on hold last week.