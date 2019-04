04-30-2019

A Columbia man is heading to prison for at least 15 years after pleading guilty in a conspiracy to distribute meth. Brian Davis admitted to a couple federal charges yesterday (mon). Davis told police in 2017 two men broke into his house and shot a co-conspirator in the head. When police searched his home the next day, they found pounds of meth and cocaine, a loaded gun, and a safe with more than 70 grand in cash.