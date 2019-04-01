Five suspects behind bars in connection with thefts and chase

04-01-2019

Five Jefferson City stealing suspects are now in jail after a police chase. Authorities say the suspects took more than five hundred dollars’ worth of clothes from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store on Stoneridge Parkway at the capital yesterday (sun) afternoon. Officers spotted the alleged getaway car on Missouri Boulevard, and tried to stop it. They say that car took off, across the river and onto Highway 63. Troopers used spike strips to stop the car on 63 near Ashland. Police say the five suspects are from Columbia, but we don’t know their names yet.